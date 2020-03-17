1 killed, 1 wounded shot Monday in Chicago

One person was killed and another wounded Monday in Chicago.

The day’s only fatal shooting claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy in in Bowmanville on the North Side.

Estaban Luvianos was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head about 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Farragut Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Luvianos was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No arrests have been reported.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Roseland on the South Side.

He was inside of a home about 5:30 p.m. in the first block of 101st Place when he was shot in the thigh, police said.

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

One person was killed and 17 others wounded last weekend in Chicago.