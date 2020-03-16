1 killed, 17 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

A man was killed and 17 other people were injured by gunfire over the weekend across Chicago.

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday in Galewood on the Northwest Side.

He was outside about 2:35 p.m. when someone walked up and shot him in the side in the 1800 block of North Mobile Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Early that morning, three people were hurt when someone opened fire into a house party in Brainerd on the South Side.

A gunman walked up to the front of the house about 2:40 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Normal Avenue and started shooting, according to police. Two men and a woman inside were hit.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the back, a 23-year-old man was hit in the leg and an 18-year-old woman was grazed on her face, police said. They were all taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The weekend’s latest shooting injured a 15-year-old boy in Englewood on the South Side.

Advertisement

The boy was walking about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on South Winchester Avenue when a male in a dark jacket fired shots at him, police said. He was shot twice in the arm and once in the thigh, and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Another teen was hurt in a double shooting less than two hours before that in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The 16 year-old boy and a 36-year-old man were on the sidewalk about 3:45 p.m. on South Cregier Avenue when two people walked up and fired shots at them, police said. The boy was shot in the back and arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The man was struck in the forearm and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, a 22-year-old man was shot in an attempted robbery in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

He was inside an apartment about 12:40 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Talman Avenue when two men walked in, police said. One tried to rob him at knifepoint, and the 22-year-old was shot in the back during a struggle. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The two suspects are in custody.

Two men were shot early Sunday morning in West Town.

They were walking about 2:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Erie Street when several males shot at them, police said. A 30-year-old man was struck in the back and chest while a 27-year-old was shot multiple times. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Saturday morning, a 48-year-old man was shot during a robbery in Belmont Central on the North Side.

He was in the 5800 block of West Belmont Avenue about 11:20 a.m. Saturday when two men, one armed with a gun, got out of a white Nissan SUV, according to police. The 48-year-old was shot in the calf during a struggle.

The two suspects then jumped back in the SUV and drove off with the man’s bag and money, police said. Responding officers applied a tourniquet onto the victim’s leg to stop the bleeding and he was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.

The weekend’s first shooting injured a 36-year-old man Friday night in Lake View on the North Side.

He was driving about 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Sheridan Road when someone in a black sedan shot him, police said. The man was struck in the leg and kept driving before hitting two parked cars at Broadway and Dakin Street. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Six other people were shot throughout Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, gun violence left one person dead and 21 others wounded across the city.