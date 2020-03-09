1 killed, 20 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

One person was killed and 20 others were injured by gunfire across Chicago over the weekend.

The fatal shooting happened Sunday morning in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.

A male was crossing the street about 8:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Garfield Boulevard when two other males approached him and fired multiple shots, Chicago police said. He was hit twice in the chest.

He was found unresponsive in the street and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The shooting may have been recorded on a Pace bus dash camera.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about his death.

Seven people were shot in a single incident Saturday morning in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 4:30 a.m., a group of people was walking out of a home in the 900 block of East 79th Street following a fight at a party inside, according to police. A gray Dodge Charger then pulled up and someone inside opened fire on the crowd.

Five men and a woman either took themselves or were transported by ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. They were all in good or fair condition.

A seventh victim showed up at Northwestern Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Two men, both in their late 20s, were arrested in connection with the shooting after the Charger crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 43rd Street, according to Chicago police and Illinois State Police.

The weekend’s most recent shooting happened early Monday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

A 21-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk at 1:53 a.m. when someone walked up and fired shots in the first block of North Kostner Avenue, police said. He was hit and the arm and went to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park on his own. He was listed in good condition.

On Sunday night, a man was shot in Cottage Grove Heights on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle at 9:12 p.m. in the 9700 block of South University Avenue when someone in a blue sedan shot at him, police said. He was hit in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Less than an hour before that, a 30-year-old man was wounded in Austin on the West Side.

He was in a backyard about 8:35 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Crystal Street when he was shot in the arm and leg, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Early Sunday, a man drove himself to Stroger Hospital after being shot in the head in Lawndale on the West Side.

He arrived at the hospital shortly after midnight and was listed in serious condition, police said. He was initially unable to tell investigators where the shooting happened, but detectives have since determined he was shot while driving in the 600 block of North Sacramento Boulevard.

On Saturday evening, a man was shot in Kenwood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was outside about 7:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Lake Park Avenue when someone in a Nissan fired shots, police said. He was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Two men were wounded in separate shootings minutes apart in Austin earlier that afternoon.

A 30-year-old man was wounded during an argument about 1:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Superior Street, police said. He was arguing with a 26-year-old man in the backyard of a home when the younger man pulled out a gun and shot him in the shoulder.

The 30-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. Authorities believe the incident was domestic-related.

Minutes earlier, a 79-year-old man was shot in the 5600 block of West Division Street.

A Chicago police observation camera recorded someone firing across the street into a lot about 1:20 p.m., police said. The man, who was in an alley, was hit in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. It was not clear whether he was the intended target.

The weekend’s earliest shooting injured a man who was with an off-duty Chicago police officer Friday night in Gage Park on the South Side.

The 41-year-old man and the officer were inside a vehicle about 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone inside a black vehicle fired shots, police said. The man was grazed in the calf.

The off-duty officer fired back, but no other injuries were reported, police said. The man with the graze wound was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

Five other people were wounded by shootings across the city between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Additionally, a person was shot by a Chicago police officer in another exchange of gunfire Sunday morning in Forest Glen on the Northwest Side.

The officer was heading into work about 8:30 a.m. and noticed someone “tampering with a vehicle” in the 5200 block of North Lawler Avenue, police said. He identified himself as a police officer and attempted to intervene, but the person fired shots in his direction. The officer returned fire and the person fled in a waiting car. The person’s condition was stabilized at St. Bernard Hospital before they were transferred to Stroger Hospital.

The person later showed up at St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip, police said. Their condition was stabilized and they were transferred to Stroger Hospital for further treatment.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, police said. The officer who fired his weapon will be placed on administrative duty for 30 days, per department policy.

Two teenagers were also arrested after allegedly firing at Chicago police officers Sunday afternoon in Austin. No one was hit and the officers did not return fire.

Last weekend, gun violence in Chicago killed four people and wounded 14 others.