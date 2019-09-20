1 killed, 4 wounded in Thursday shootings

article

At least five people were shot Thursday across Chicago, including a man who was killed in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

He was standing on a sidewalk about 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of West 119th Street when someone in a passing gray SUV fired shots at him, Chicago police said. The 31-year-old was struck multiple times in the chest.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the death.

Thursday’s latest non-fatal shooting left three men wounded in Gresham on the South Side.

They were standing in the backyard of a home in the 8800 block of South Wallace about 10:25 p.m. when shots rang out, police said.

One man, 29, was struck in the abdomen, police said. Another man, 48, was shot in the back; and the third, age 32, was struck in the leg.

All three were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Their conditions were stabilized.

The day’s earliest shooting happened in Marynook on the South Side and wounded a 20-year-old woman.

About 12:20 a.m., the woman was at a home in the 8500 block of South Avalon Avenue when a male who was handling a gun accidentally fired a shot, police said. The bullet struck her in the foot and she was taken to Trinity Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

The male was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.

Three people were killed, and eight others were wounded Wednesday in citywide gun violence.