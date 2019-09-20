3 shot in Gresham backyard

Three men were shot Thursday in the backyard of a home in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

They were standing in the rear yard in the 8800 block of South Wallace about 10:25 p.m. when shots rang out, Chicago police said.

All three men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds, police said. Their conditions were all stabilized.

One man, 29, was struck in the abdomen, police said. Another man, 48, was shot in the back; and the third, age 32, was struck in the leg.

No arrests have been made, police said. Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.