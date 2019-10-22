1 killed, 7 wounded Monday in Chicago

Eight people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a teenage boy who was killed and a man who was wounded in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The pair were outside about 6:45 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Loomis Boulevard when someone approached them and opened fire, police said.

The boy, 17, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man, 40, was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police initially said the deceased was a 23-year-old man, but later revealed that the boy was 17. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about his death.

In non-fatal shootings, two men were shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The pair were on the sidewalk about 7:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue when someone in an unknown vehicle opened fire on them, police said.

One man, 30, was shot in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. The other man, 22, was shot in the leg and taken to Norwegian Hospital.

Both men were stabilized, police said.

Minutes prior, a 54-year-old man was shot in the head in Austin on the West Side.

The man was on the sidewalk at 7:38 p.m. when a white vehicle drove up in the 5400 block of West Walton Street and someone inside unleashed gunfire, police said.

The man was struck once in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. He is in critical condition.

A man was shot in Park Manor on the South Side.

The man, 28, was in his vehicle about 6:40 p.m. in the first block of East 68th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his back and buttocks, police said. He is in critical condition.

Police sources said the man would not cooperate with officers.

A 14-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The boy was outside a home about 6:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone in an unknown vehicle pulled up and shot at him, police said.

The boy was grazed on the hand and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A man was shot in the head after occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire at each other in Chatham on the South Side.

The vehicles were driving eastbound side-by-side about 11:48 a.m. in the 8300 block of South State Street when gunshots rang out between them, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old man in one of the vehicles was shot in the back of his head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Police said the suspect drove off in a black SUV, possibly a Jeep. No arrests have been made.

Monday’s shootings come after a weekend in which five people were killed and 35 wounded citywide.