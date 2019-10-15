1 killed, 8 wounded Monday in Chicago shootings

article

Nine people were shot Monday, including a 25-year-old man was fatally shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

He was walking in an alley in the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue about 11:20 a.m. when someone in a black car fired shots in his direction, Chicago police said.

The man was struck multiple times in the head, neck, chest and arm, police said. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death, but did not release the man’s identity.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was wounded in Austin on the West Side.

The 25-year-old was driving around 10 p.m. in the 700 block of North Laramie Avenue when he was struck by gunfire in the leg and abdomen, police said.

He took himself to Loretto Hospital, and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in serious condition, police said.

The man told investigators he didn’t know where the shots came from, police said.

A man was wounded in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 22-year-old was on the sidewalk about 9:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Grand Avenue when someone in a white sedan fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the abdomen but was able to take himself to West Suburban Medical Center, police said. His condition was stabilized, and he will be transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Three men were wounded in a drive-by in Austin on the West Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk about 8:09 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Jackson Boulevard when an unknown silver-colored vehicle approached the group, police said. Someone inside the vehicle opened fire, striking the three men.

A 35-year-old was hit in the buttocks and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. A 24-year-old was struck in the groin area, while the other man, 25, was shot in the wrist and foot.

They were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Less than ten minutes prior, a 24-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side.

About 8 p.m., she and another person were in a vehicle parked in the 500 block of East 71st Street when someone opened fire, police said.

The woman was struck in the forearm and the thigh, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

A 25-year-old man was wounded in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

He was on a sidewalk about 12:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street when he was approached by someone who fired shots, police said.

Struck in the side, the man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. His condition had stabilized.

A man was shot and critically wounded in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 29-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 2:18 a.m. when he was shot in the chest and right leg in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue, police said.

He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Monday’s shootings followed a weekend in which 20 people were shot, eight of them fatally, citywide.