1 killed, 9 wounded in Thanksgiving shootings

article

One person was killed, and nine others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Thanksgiving day.

Two men were shot — one of them fatally — in Gresham on the South Side, according to police.

The men, 27 and 19, were sitting in a parked vehicle about 12:35 a.m. in the 900 block of West 83rd Street when someone walked up to them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 27-year-old was struck in the armpit and the 19-year-old in the back, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where the 27-year-old was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

The 19-year-old had his condition stabilized, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, a 12-year-old boy was grazed in the neck in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The boy was inside a home about 3:45 p.m. in the 100 block of West 114th Street when gunfire erupted nearby, police said. A bullet pierced through the wall and grazed him.

Advertisement

He was taken to Comer Children Hospital, in good condition, police said.

Investigators believe the shots were fired in the 11300 block of South Perry Avenue after shell casing were found there, police said. A law enforcement source said it didn’t appear that the boy was the intended target of the shooting.

About an hour before, another person was grazed by a bullet in Jeffrey Manor on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was outside about 2:35 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Merrion Avenue when someone southbound in a gray sedan fired shots at him, police said.

The man was grazed in the arm and taken to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier in the day, an arrest was made after two men were shot in Homan Square on the West Side.

The 23 and 28-year-old were walking about 11:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Lexington Street when another man opened fire on them from a box truck, police said. The 23-year-old was struck in the hand and the 28-year-old was hit in the foot.

Both men had their conditions stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Shortly after, officers saw a man jump out of a box truck matching the description of the one used in the shooting, police said. He allegedly dropped a gun as he ran from officers, and was taken into custody at a business in the 3500 block of West Roosevelt Road.

Officers recovered the gun, and charges are pending against the man, police said.

The latest reported shooting wounded a man in Gresham.

An 18-year-old man and 21-year-old woman approached an unknown vehicle about 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of South May Street thinking a family member was inside, according to police.

A 22-year-old man who the pair did not know was inside the vehicle and was “startled”, police said. He got out and fired shots at the man.

The 18-year-old was hit in the leg area, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The man in the vehicle has a valid concealed carry license and was taken into custody, police said.

Three other people were wounded in gun violence incidents across the city.

Wednesday’s shootings wounded two people across Chicago.