$1 million bail for Waukegan man charged with sexually assaulting five children over a decade ago

A 54-year-old Waukegan man is charged sexually assaulting five girls over a decade ago in the north suburb.

Eliseo Calderon faces four counts of sexually assaulting children between the ages of 5 and 8 years old, Waukegan police said in a statement.

Detectives linked Calderon to the sexual assault of fives girls between 2000 and 2006 in Waukegan after receiving an anonymous tip on May 4, police said. He was arrested Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he was ordered held on $1 million bail.

Anyone who believes they may have had inappropriate contact with Calderon is asked to call Detective Tim Ives at 847-599-2678.

Calderon is due in court again June 24.