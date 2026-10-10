1-year-old girl found dead in South Chicago, police say

An infant girl was found dead inside a home on Chicago’s South Side on Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 8500 block of S. Muskegon Ave. in South Chicago around 6:51 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 1-year-old was found unresponsive inside the home. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the girl as Za’Niya Evans, who lived in the 8500 block of S. Muskegon Ave.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

What we don't know:

Her cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

Police did not say if any foul play was suspected in her death.