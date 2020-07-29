101-year-old vet leads caravan of 101 cars through Bay Area to commemorate end of WWII

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of World War II ending, a veteran on Wednesday will lead a lengthy car caravan with a police escort along the Bay Area's coast.

Grand Marshall Sidney Walton, a 101-year-old WWII veteran, will be out in front of 101 vehicles that will travel 101 miles at 101 km/hr along U.S. Highway 101 from San Jose to Sausalito to mark the historic date.

The caravan will gather in the parking lot of the San Jose Four Points Sheraton Downtown at 211 S 1st St. at 11 a.m. The group will begin their drive at 11:30 a.m.

They will make a stop at San Francisco City Hall before continuing across the Golden Gate Bridge to City Hall in Sausalito.

Source: gosidneygo.com

Walton, of San Diego, is one of America's oldest WWII vets, organizers said in a statement. He was honored at this past Super Bowl during the coin toss and he's on a national "No Regrets Tour", visiting all 50 to states and meeting all 50 governors in an effort to raise awareness on the declining number of WWII vets.