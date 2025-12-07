Chicago weather: A midweek warmup is coming to Chicagoland before another arctic chill this weekend

Another wintry weekend is in the books! Most areas north of I-80 picked up 2–5 inches of snow, with a corridor of 5–7 inches across northern Illinois. Locations south of I-80 generally saw 1–3 inches of snow from this weekend's storm system.

Attention is now turning to a quick blast of cold coming our way tonight. Outlying areas will drop into the single digits, with the Chicago metro and lakefront communities likely seeing overnight lows in the 10-15 degree range.

Lake effect snow showers are expected to develop tonight, although they shouldn't result in any meaningful accumulation. Several storm systems will parade through the region this week, but we may get lucky and miss the brunt of a few of them.



Monday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the low to mid 20s. The average high temperature for this time of December is 39 degrees, so we will be running about 15 degrees below average.

Warmer and more seasonable air will build into the region on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and then a chance of rain and snow will move in during the evening, likely lasting into Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday will also be seasonably cool in in the upper 30s.

There may be a few scattered snow showers around Thursday and Friday, but as of now, accumulation doesn't seem to be a big concern. The big talker for late this week and weekend will be another shot of arctic air!

Temperatures will fall into the single digits Thursday night into Friday morning, and then we'll only rebound to the upper teens to low 20s during the day on Friday. Temperatures will be near zero Saturday morning, with our usual cold spots falling below zero. Wind chills will likely end up well below zero Friday night and Saturday night.

Snowfall Totals

7.1" — Sleepy Hollow

7.0" — Lindenhurst

6.9" — Greenwood

6.6" — Elgin, Woodstock

6.5" — Streamwood, Long Lake

6.4" — Hoffman Estates, Campton Hills

6.2" — Glenview, Harvard, Bull Valley

6.1" — Schaumburg

6.0" — Wadsworth, Mount Prospect, Evanston, Genoa

5.9" — Grandwood Park

5.8" — Highwood, Mundelein, Winthrop Harbor, Elk Grove Village

5.7" — McHenry

5.6" — Crystal Lake

5.5" — Palatine, DeKalb, Lake Zurich, Cary

5.4" — Buffalo Grove

5.3" — Wauconda

5.2" — Trout Valley

5.0" — Oak Park, Barrington, Hanover Park, Harwood Heights, Glen Ellyn, Carol Stream, Bloomingdale, Batavia, Maple Park, St. Charles

4.8" — O'Hare, Cortland, Wheaton

4.7" — Elmhurst, Wheaton

4.6" — La Grange Park, Villa Park, Geneva

4.5" — Chicago - West Ridge, Franklin Park, La Grange, Aurora

4.3" —Chicago - Douglas, Midway, North Aurora

4.0" — Chesterton

3.9" — Oak Lawn, Downers Grove

3.5" — Clarendon Hills, Woodridge, Naperville

3.4" — Oak Brook

3.3" — Boulder Hill

3.0" —Yorkville, Hometown, Palos Park, Frankfort

2.8" — Bridgeview, Oswego

2.7" — Valparaiso, Chicago Ridge

2.3" — Plainfield

2.2" —Joliet, Dwight

2.1" — Romeoville, St. John

2.0" —Worth, Tinley Park, Lakewood Shores

1.9" — Gary, Mendota, Homer Glen

1.8" — Ogden Dunes

1.5" — New Lenox, Crete

1.4" — Kankakee, Cedar Lake

1.3" — Ottawa

1.2" — Boone Grove

1.1" — Morris