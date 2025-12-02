NFL flexes Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Week 16 game at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers had their Week 14 game flexed to a primetime slot in November.

On Tuesday, the NFL flexed their second meeting of the season later in December.

What we know:

The NFL announced the Bears and Packers Week 16 matchup at Soldier Field was flexed to a 7:20 p.m. kickoff.

The game is one of two games on Saturday, Dec. 20. The Eagles and Commanders are the only other game playing on that Saturday, and will kickoff at 4 p.m., CT.

The Bears and Packers' Week 16 game had yet to be announced. Now, that game will play in primetime.

The NFL originally had a noon kickoff slated for the Bears vs. Packers' Week 14 game. That game was flexed to the 3:25 p.m. afternoon slot, and will most likely be FOX Sports' America's Game of the Week.

What's next:

The Bears, now at 9-3 and with the top spot in the NFC, will get their biggest test of the season against the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau. No longer are the Bears up and coming; the Bears are atop the NFC with five games left to play.

The Bears also hold the top spot in the NFC North Division entering Week 14. They've won their last five games, and have won nine of their last 10 after starting 0-2.

If the Bears want to prove the Ben Johnson era is different than the rest of the Bears coaching staffs that have come and gone through the years, then beating the Packers is the place to start.

The Bears get the Packers twice in two weeks, both in primetime slots.