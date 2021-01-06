12 Indiana counties added to highest virus risk status

article

Indiana health officials are expected to discuss who next will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine as the state on Wednesday added a dozen more Indiana counties to those at highest risk level of COVID-19 spread.

The Indiana Department of Health’s updated weekly tracking map now labels 57 of the state’s 92 counties the most dangerous red category, up from 45 a week ago. All other counties are in the next-riskiest orange rating of the four-level system.

The health department’s daily update added 80 coronavirus deaths to the state’s pandemic toll, which has passed 8,700 fatalities including both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 infections.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Tuesday that more information about the state’s coronavirus vaccination plan would be released during a Wednesday afternoon news briefing.

Vaccinations of Indiana health care workers started last month. The health department reported that about 52,000 people received the first dose of a two-shot vaccination in the past week, pushing Indiana’s first dose total to 128,000. Nearly 600 people in the past week became Indiana’s first to complete the two-shot vaccinations.