New school in Chicago to use AI tutors, sparking debate over technology in classrooms

The artificial intelligence landscape is evolving rapidly, and it's not just changing the workplace, it's also reshaping how kids learn.

Schools are now grappling with how — and whether — to incorporate the technology into the classroom.

What we know:

Integrating AI into education is raising questions about accuracy, privacy, and traditional learning. As artificial intelligence takes a seat in class, educators, parents, and experts are debating its benefits and risks.

Proponents say it's the way of the future, while critics warn it could hinder critical thinking and social development.

In Lakeshore East, the former GEMS World Academy will soon be home to Alpha School for grades Pre-K through 8.

Launched in Texas in 2014, the private school replaces traditional classroom instruction with human "guides" and AI tutors.

"Our AI tutor is able to very precisely pinpoint where a student is academically and then help put them into the lessons that are at their pace and their level and coach them," said Mackenzie Price, co-founder, Alpha School. "We aren't using chatbots in our education system; unfortunately, chatbots in education are cheat-bots."

The school already operates in other cities, including Austin, Miami, and New York. Across the nation, about 1,200 students are enrolled in the Alpha School system.

The model focuses on two hours of education per day taught by AI, while the rest of the day shifts into life skills and leadership workshops, financial literacy courses, and physical activity.

"I think a lot of people are nervous and wary about what artificial intelligence looks like in education, and the Alpha model is really showing that AI is allowing us to raise human intelligence, both academically, but also by providing more time for that human connection," Price said. "The real magic of our system is that our teachers are given the time and space to focus on motivating and connecting with their students. Instead of creating lesson plans, and delivering lectures, and writing homework, their job is to provide that motivational connection and help students really find that intersection of their passions and their talents."

The approach comes with a hefty price tag. In Chicago, tuition will cost $55,000 per year when Alpha School opens this fall. To start, there will be room for about 100 students.

Dig deeper:

Using AI in schools does not come without controversy. An expert on education from DePaul University explained the potential risks.

"In these schools, it's the computer that's delivering the instruction. The computer does not think. We thought AI is thinking. No, it's not. It's an algorithm," said An Chih Cheng, an associate professor of college education at DePaul University. "Those providers are claiming that these allow very instant feedback and adaptive systems to adapt to individual kids' needs. But the problem, as we all know, AI models still have serious problems. So these teaching materials, they are not necessarily accurate."

Cheng also fears that the integration of AI could have negative effects on public education.

"In the long term, how this information, how this instruction method is being deployed, pushed by corporations — that could become a bigger concern. And that is already happening in higher education," Cheng said.

Cheng also said that he can imagine a future where roles reverse — with AI becoming the cheaper option and in-person education the more expensive choice.

Some public school districts across the nation are already incorporating artificial intelligence into education, including Chicago Public Schools. CPS released a guidebook on best practices for students and staff, "ensuring that educators only utilize generative AI tools previously vetted and approved by the District." For example, the guidebook outlines using generative AI to help teachers bolster lesson plans.

A spokesperson with CPS released the following statement on the practices:

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) welcomes the promising innovation of artificial intelligence (AI) in teaching and learning, while safeguarding the development of students’ foundational skills and critical thinking. As students arrive with an inherent understanding of generative AI, District administrators and teachers are working to provide both faculty and students with high-quality, deeply-vetted AI tools as well as the implementation guardrails and policies that help reinforce a rigorous, high-quality education."

"The District continually works to adapt policies as technology changes and recently updated acceptable use policies and information security policies to include AI. To maintain ethical standards, the District’s AI Steering Committee is creating the infrastructure necessary to support long-term technological growth. Additionally, the CPS Artificial Intelligence Guidebook directs students, staff, and IT professionals on best practices, ensuring that educators only utilize generative AI tools previously vetted and approved by the District. This guidebook, which is updated quarterly to reflect changes in the field at large and from stakeholder feedback, actively fosters innovation by offering curriculum-based applications for AI in core subjects such as literature, mathematics, science, and social studies. The guidebook addresses appropriate use of AI for planning and improving on classroom lesson plans. For example; after reading a book, a teacher can use GenAI to create an interactive character persona and conduct a teacher-led, whole-class "interview" where students can ask questions about the character’s motivations and feelings during the story."

"On Monday, December 22, 2025, CPS officially transitioned to blocking unapproved, third-party AI products from the CPS Network. This decision, communicated to faculty and students, was made to ensure the District complies with strict data privacy and legal requirements outlined in FERPA, COPPA, and SOPPA. By restricting access to these platforms, CPS mitigated the risk of confidential student information being used to train external models, which pose a significant liability for the District and could lead to legal violations."

"This measure also guarantees that all staff and students have access to high-quality tools that align with the District’s enterprise, security and ethical standards. The District’s intention is not to restrict access to innovation and offers teachers tools and tech. Teachers have the option to appeal the restriction if they believe that access to a specific unapproved AI tool should be reconsidered."

"With the ongoing support of the District’s AI Steering Committee and the implementation of the Artificial Intelligence Guidebook, CPS is well-positioned to foster innovation in the classroom while equipping students and educators with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly changing world."

What's next:

Alpha School is slated to open in Chicago this fall. It will be located at 350 E. South Water Street.