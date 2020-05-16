12 people injured in crash on Eisenhower on Near West Side

article

Twelve people were injured in a crash Saturday on the Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side.

Three vehicles were involved in a crash about 3:45 p.m. in the inbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Paulina Street, Chicago fire officials said. Twelve people, including several children, were injured, as was a 34-year-old man who was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

Two boys, 1 and 11 years old, a girl, 8, and two women, 72 and 36 years old, were taken to Rush Hospital in good-to-fair condition, fire officials said.

Two more children, a 4-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy, were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said. Two 14-year-old girls were also taken to Stroger Hospital in good-to-serious condition.

A 22-year-old woman was taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, and a 34-year-old woman refused medical attention, fire officials said.