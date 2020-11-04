12-year-old bicyclist hit by vehicle in South Chicago

A 12-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle Wednesday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood.

He was hit after biking in front of a turning car about 1:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with bruises to his face and leg, police said. His condition stabilized.

The Chicago Fire Department said he was alert and awake.

No citations were issued to the 35-year-old woman driving the car, police said.