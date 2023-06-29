13 charged in federal drug trafficking investigation in Chicago

Federal authorities have charged 13 individuals in Chicago with drug trafficking offenses, including the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine.

Prosecutors say the investigation targeted an open-air drug market in the Humboldt Park neighborhood and involved surveillance, undercover narcotics purchases, and wiretapped communications.

Some of the defendants are allegedly members of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang, and prosecutors say one of the suspects was recently taken into custody while illegally carrying a loaded handgun on a CTA Green Line train.

On Wednesday, law enforcement executed search warrants in Chicago and the suburbs where prosecutors say they seized about ten firearms, two 50-round drum ammunition magazines, several extended ammunition magazines, over a kilogram of cocaine, more than 250 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin, and about nine vehicles.

Among those charged with federal drug conspiracy are:

Terrance Sanders, 40, of Aurora

Shavelle Sims, 32, of Glendale Heights

Tyron Paulk, 36, of Bellwood

Samuel Lopez, 33, of Chicago

Demecco Tartt, 30, of Chicago

Tarance Banks, 30, of Calumet City

Deandre Maddox, 34, of Chicago

Delawrence Ison, 38, of Chicago

Lavell Griffin, 33, of Chicago

Brian Williams, 20, of Chicago

Raheem Smith, 30, of Bolingbrook

Sanders, Paulk, and Smith are also charged with possessing firearms in connection with their drug activities, prosecutors said.

Additionally, Partganan Burch, 36, of Chicago, and Demorris Hill, 41, of South Holland, are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

According to a criminal complaint, Terrance Sanders led the drug trafficking organization which operated in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue. Sanders and the others also allegedly utilized a "stash house" located in the 1600 block of North Karlov Avenue to store narcotics and prepare them for distribution.

The defendants have begun appearing in court, and another 19 individuals face state charges related to the investigation.