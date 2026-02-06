13-year-old arrested, charged in South Shore shooting of 14-year-old: police

A 13-year-old has been charged with aggravated battery of a 14-year-old, according to Chicago Police.

On Feb. 5, a 13-year-old male suspect was arrested at 5 p.m. in the 7200 block of S. Merrill Avenue. He was identified as the suspect who shot and injured a 14-year-old male in the 1900 block of E. 72nd Street, less than an hour earlier.