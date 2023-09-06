13-year-old boy riding bike struck by vehicle in Buffalo Grove

A 13-year-old boy riding a bike was struck by a vehicle in Buffalo Grove Wednesday morning.

At about 7:28 a.m., Buffalo Grove police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist on Weiland Road near Newtown Drive.

According to preliminary information, the teen was on a bicycle in the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Weiland Road.

The driver of the vehicle, a 66-year-old Wheeling resident, remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The 13-year-old was treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time. The incident remains under investigation.