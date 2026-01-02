13-year-old girl in critical condition after house fire on Chicago's Southwest Side: officials

The Brief A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire Friday morning in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood. Firefighters found her inside a bedroom, performed CPR and took her to Comer Children’s Hospital; she is alive, authorities said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and officials said the home’s smoke alarms were not working properly.



A 13-year-old girl is hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire late Friday morning on Chicago’s Southwest Side, authorities said.

What we know:

The fire was reported about 11:16 a.m. at a single-family home in the 2100 block of West 71st Street in the West Englewood neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and searched the home, where they found the girl inside a bedroom, officials said.

She was rescued and CPR was performed before she was taken to an ambulance.

The girl was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition but is alive, the department said.

"It was a close call. It was a very, very intense situation," said Gary Brooks, deputy district fire chief with the CFD.

Brooks said the home had smoke alarms, but they were not working properly at the time of the fire.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.