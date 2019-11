article

A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

The girl was shot at 16th and Homan Sunday afternoon. That's about a mile from the spot where a 7-year-old trick-or-treater was shot last week.

She was taken in red condition to Stroger with bullet wounds to the abdomen.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.