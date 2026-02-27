8 suspects sought in Blue Line robbery, beating in the Loop: police

The Brief Eight suspects allegedly robbed and beat a victim on a CTA Blue Line train near Jackson station on Feb. 13 around 11:25 a.m., police said. The group includes five males and three females, described as wearing jackets, hoodies, masks and other distinctive clothing. Police urge riders to stay alert and contact detectives at 312-745-447 or submit tips at CPDTIP.com, reference RD JK148561.



Chicago police are searching for eight suspects who robbed and beat a victim at the Blue Line Jackson station earlier this month.

What we know:

On Feb. 13, eight suspects allegedly robbed and beat an individual on a CTA train around 11:25 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Dearborn St., in the Loop.

Offender descriptions:

Black male wearing a gray jacket, navy blue hooded sweater and a white mask.

Black female wearing a black jacket, white hooded sweater and black leggings.

Black female wearing a gray hooded sweater, black leggings and a pink ponytail.

Black female wearing a gray jacket, blue and gray scarf and red hair.

Black male wearing a blue jacket.

Black male wearing a gray knit hat, black mask, and gray jacket.

Black male wearing a jacket, dark hooded sweater and black pants.

Black male wearing a white sweater and white pants.

Police are warning the public to be aware of their surroundings, remember your location and bus/train car number, route or train line, and the direction of travel. Make sure to press the emergency button and alert the transit attendant if an emergency occurs.

Anyone with information should contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD JK148561.