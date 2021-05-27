13-year-old girl reported missing from Gresham for weeks

article

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from Gresham on the South Side for weeks.

Debra Lenoir was last seen April 24, and has been reported missing from the 8300 block of South May Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Lenoir is 5-foot-2, 133 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-747-8274.

