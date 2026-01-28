Chicago weather: Lake-effect snow could dump up to 6 inches late this week

The Brief Bitter cold continues with near-zero temperatures and wind chills as low as 18 below early this morning. Highs today and through midweek stay in the teens, with partly sunny skies. Lake-effect snow is possible Friday into Saturday, with some areas at risk for more than 6 inches.



There’s a lovely moon hanging in the western sky early this morning and it’s best viewed from indoors because it’s really cold again.

As of 4 a.m., temperatures are right around zero with wind chill values between -10 and -18 degrees.

Today will be mostly to partly sunny with highs ranging between 14 and 20° across our viewing area. That will be the temperature spread for the next three days.

Snow incoming

What to expect:

Skies tomorrow will be partly cloudy and then our focus shifts to the potential for lake-effect snow. Prime time for this will be Friday and Saturday. It is still too early to pinpoint exactly how far inland that snow will go and for whom the deepest totals will be. It does appear to me that the lake-effect snow band will not sit in one location for a particularly long time. That might have some limiting impact on the overall snowfall totals in any given area.

However, the potential exists for parts of our viewing area to receive more than 6 inches of snow from this, which would certainly have impact.

Temperatures over the weekend will be in the low to mid 20s. There is another clipper on the way Sunday night and Monday which could deposit a sticking snow with temperatures remaining below freezing.