Expand / Collapse search

Suburban Chicago man asked neighbor to hangout, was turned down so he returned with a machete: sheriff

By Nic Flosi
Published  January 27, 2026 3:50pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 23-year-old man is charged with home invasion after allegedly using a machete to enter a neighbor’s apartment.
    • Authorities say the incident happened after the suspect's ask to hang out was turned down.
    • No one was injured, and the man was ordered held in jail following his court appearance.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A 23-year-old suburban man is facing felony charges after he allegedly returned to his neighbor’s apartment with a machete and entered the home after being told they didn’t want to hang out.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Bonhill Drive in unincorporated Palatine Township.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, Kevin Patron-Ladino had earlier knocked on his neighbor's door and asked to hang out. Four people inside declined and offered to meet up another time.

Patron-Ladino then returned with a machete, stabbed the door and entered the apartment. The people inside were able to get away, and no injuries were reported.

Kevin Patron-Ladino | CCSO

Responding deputies reportedly found Patron-Ladino holding a machete and took him into custody. He was charged Sunday with felony home invasion and multiple misdemeanor counts of assault.

What's next:

Patron-Ladino appeared in court on Tuesday and was ordered to remain in custody at the Cook County Jail.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Crime and Public SafetyPalatineNews