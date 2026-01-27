Suburban Chicago man asked neighbor to hangout, was turned down so he returned with a machete: sheriff

The Brief A 23-year-old man is charged with home invasion after allegedly using a machete to enter a neighbor’s apartment. Authorities say the incident happened after the suspect's ask to hang out was turned down. No one was injured, and the man was ordered held in jail following his court appearance.



A 23-year-old suburban man is facing felony charges after he allegedly returned to his neighbor’s apartment with a machete and entered the home after being told they didn’t want to hang out.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Bonhill Drive in unincorporated Palatine Township.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, Kevin Patron-Ladino had earlier knocked on his neighbor's door and asked to hang out. Four people inside declined and offered to meet up another time.

Patron-Ladino then returned with a machete, stabbed the door and entered the apartment. The people inside were able to get away, and no injuries were reported.

Kevin Patron-Ladino | CCSO

Responding deputies reportedly found Patron-Ladino holding a machete and took him into custody. He was charged Sunday with felony home invasion and multiple misdemeanor counts of assault.

What's next:

Patron-Ladino appeared in court on Tuesday and was ordered to remain in custody at the Cook County Jail.