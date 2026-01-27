Suburban Chicago man asked neighbor to hangout, was turned down so he returned with a machete: sheriff
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A 23-year-old suburban man is facing felony charges after he allegedly returned to his neighbor’s apartment with a machete and entered the home after being told they didn’t want to hang out.
What we know:
The incident happened at around 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Bonhill Drive in unincorporated Palatine Township.
According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, Kevin Patron-Ladino had earlier knocked on his neighbor's door and asked to hang out. Four people inside declined and offered to meet up another time.
Patron-Ladino then returned with a machete, stabbed the door and entered the apartment. The people inside were able to get away, and no injuries were reported.
Kevin Patron-Ladino | CCSO
Responding deputies reportedly found Patron-Ladino holding a machete and took him into custody. He was charged Sunday with felony home invasion and multiple misdemeanor counts of assault.
What's next:
Patron-Ladino appeared in court on Tuesday and was ordered to remain in custody at the Cook County Jail.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.