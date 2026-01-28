Chicago man sentenced for violent Naperville home invasion

article

The Brief A Chicago man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2022 home invasion in Naperville. Prosecutors said he broke into a home, fought with occupants and later returned to damage the property. He was on probation for aggravated domestic battery at the time.



A Chicago man who broke into a suburban home where his ex-girlfriend was visiting has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Adam Stone, 28, was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of two counts of home invasion from the break-in which happened on Aug. 6, 2022 at a home on Smokey Court in Naperville.

The backstory:

Naperville police responded to a residential burglary call and around 4 a.m. found several men restraining Stone outside the home. Investigators later determined Stone went to the residence to confront his ex-girlfriend, broke a basement window and entered the house where he fought with the occupants before being forced out.

Roughly 15 minutes later, Stone returned and threw a landscape brick through the front window of the home and hurled bricks at vehicles parked in the driveway, authorities said.

At the time of the offense, Stone was on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic battery charges in April of the same year.

What they're saying:

"We all have the right to feel safe and secure in our homes," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "Our homes are our sanctuaries that provide us with safety and security and when Mr. Stone broke into the victim’s home, he not only shattered the feeling of security the homeowners previously enjoyed, he also set an entire community on edge."