14-year-old girl among three shot at dance studio on Chicago's South Side

Three people, including a 14-year-old girl, were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a dance studio in Chatham on the South Side.

About 9 p.m., the girl was with a group of people inside the studio in the 200 block of East 79th Street when someone opened fire from outside, Chicago police said. The girl was struck in the shoulder and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Two men were hospitalized in serious condition, police said. One man, 18, was shot in the torso and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital while the other man, 19, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

Police could not immediately provide further details Sunday evening, saying that there were no witnesses to the shooting.

Area Two detectives are investigating.