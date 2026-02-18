Police seek suspect in CTA Blue Line robbery of elderly victim

The Brief A man allegedly stole an elderly person’s wallet at the CTA Blue Line station at 1200 N. Milwaukee on Feb. 14. The suspect is described as a 30–40-year-old man wearing a black hat, dark jacket and ripped jeans. Anyone with information should contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit a tip referencing RD#JK-149055.



Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed an elderly person at a Blue Line station last weekend.

What we know:

Metra Transit Detectives are searching for a suspect who allegedly approached an elderly person inside a CTA Blue Line station, located at 1200 N. Milwaukee, on Feb. 14 around 8:25 a.m.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim from behind and stole his wallet from his pants pocket.

The suspect is described as a man with a thin mustache, around 30–40 years-old, 5-foot-8–6-foot, 160–180 lbs. The suspect was wearing a black stocking hat, dark jacket, black shirt with a white "X," ripped blue jeans and black and white gym shoes.

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to be aware of your surroundings, report any suspicious behavior, press the emergency button and alert a transit attendant, and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information should contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD#JK-149055.