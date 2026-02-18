Injuries reported in expressway shooting on Chicago’s North Side: police
CHICAGO - An expressway shooting on Chicago's North Side resulted in multiple injuries Wednesday and prompted lane closures, authorities said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred about 3:13 p.m. on southbound Interstate 90/94 at Ogden Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.
Details about the shooting were limited, but state police confirmed that injuries were reported. The number of victims and their conditions are unknown at this time.
The right lane of Interstate 90 southbound is closed beginning at Division Street, and all southbound traffic on I-90 is being diverted at North Avenue, authorities said.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information on this shooting is urged to contact ISP Zone 1 at 847-294-4400 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Illinois State Police.