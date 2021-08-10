15 shot, 1 fatally, Monday across Chicago

One person was killed, and fourteen others were wounded, in shootings throughout Chicago, including a man who was shot to death and another was wounded in a laundromat Monday in West Garfield Park.

One man, 35 to 40 years old, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 3:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He hasn’t been identified. The other, 69, was struck in the arm and self-transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In non-fatal shootings, a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Armour Square on the South Side. The teen boy was on the sidewalk about 3:50 p.m. in the 200 block of West Pershing Road when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone from inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in the both legs and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was stabilized.

Three teenage boys and a man were hurt in a shooting in the Near North Side. They were on the street about 3:30 p.m. when four people got out of a vehicle with guns and opened fire in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue, police said. The suspects then got back inside the vehicle and fled the scene. Two boys, 16, were shot in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. A 14-year-old struck in the foot and transported in good condition to Laurie Children’s Hospital. The man, 63, suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was stabilized. At the scene, over 20 shell casings were scattered across the street and sidewalk. Crime tape blocked off a portion of Hudson Avenue, with officers concentrated around an entrance to the Marshall Fields Garden apartments.

A man was shot and seriously wounded in a home in Fernwood on the Far South Side. The man, 24, was shot several times around 4:30 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Yale Avenue, police said. He was hit in the face, back, neck and arms and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition.

Seven others were wounded in shootings citywide.

In just 10 hours, from Saturday night through early Sunday morning, 41 people were shot and five were killed in Chicago.