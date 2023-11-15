$150K reward offered in robbery of Chicago postal worker

article

A reward of up to $150,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a USPS worker Friday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The letter carrier was robbed around 12:30 p.m. near 925 N. Francisco Ave., according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-6 man in his late 40s. He was wearing clear prescription glasses, a black hoodie, a black baseball cap, a black hospital mask and faded blue jeans.

Officials said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact USPIS at 1-877-876-2455, say law enforcement and use reference case No. 4186476.