16-year-old boy among two shot on Chicago's South Side

A man and teenager were shot Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Around 1:45 p.m., police say an 18-year-old man was walking down the street in the 5300 block of S. Hamilton Ave. when an unknown man in a white colored vehicle pulled up, exited the car and fired shots.

The 18-year-old was struck in the left leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In addition, police say a 16-year-old boy walked into Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was in serious condition and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.