16-year-old boy missing from Chicago

A 16-year-old boy missing since Monday was last seen in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Eduardo Mauricio-Ramierez was last seen about 2 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 4700 block of South Wood Street, Chicago police said.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, white t-shirt, blue jeans and gray or blue Adidas shoes with orange coloring, police said. He's known to frequent the areas of Gage Park and Kelly High School.

Mauricio-Ramierez may be in need of medical attention, police said.

He is 5-foot-5, 115 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.