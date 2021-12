A 16-year-old boy is charged with first degree murder in the death of an 18-year-old man in Gage Park, according to police.

The boy was identified as the person who shot and killed the 18-year-old on the 5600 block of South St. Louis, on Aug. 1.

He was arrested and taken into custody in Gage Park Wednesday, police said.

