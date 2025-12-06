When will the next round of snow hit Chicago?

After last weekend’s major snowstorm, the Chicagoland area is in store for more round of lighter snow this week.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

We’re thinking the area could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches Saturday night into Sunday. It should be some lighter, fluffy snowfall.

Still, the National Weather Service is warning of hazardous travel conditions due to snow-covered roads and reduced visibility.

Highs on Saturday are expected to reach around 30 degrees, well below the normal high of around 40 degrees. Wind chills could make conditions feel more like the teens and low 20s.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight at midnight through Sunday morning for much of the Chicago area, especially north of I-80.