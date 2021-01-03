16-year-old girl critically wounded in Englewood shooting

A 16-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 3:20 a.m., she was walking to a friend’s house in the 6300 block of South Morgan Street when she heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

She suffered one gunshot wound to the right side and three gunshot wounds to the pelvis, police said.

The girl was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital in critical condition but was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate the shooting.