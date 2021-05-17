16-year-old girl missing from Archer Heights

article

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

Liana Rivera was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Friday near the 5200 block of South Kolin Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Rivera is 5-foot-5, 125 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and has a brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.