17-year-old boy found fatally shot in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood

By STMW NEWS
Published 
West Englewood
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was found with a fatal gunshot wound Friday in West Englewood on the South Side.

He was found about 3:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his head at a residence in the 5600 block of South Wolcott Avenue, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area detectives are conducting a death investigation.