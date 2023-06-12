17-year-old boy, man wounded in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side

Two people were shot in East Garfield Park Sunday night.

At about 10:39 p.m., a 17-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man were walking in the 3400 block of West Madison when a person inside a sedan fired shots, police said.

The 17-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The 32-year-old man was shot in the right leg and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.