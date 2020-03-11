17-year-old charged as adult in fatal West Side shooting

article

A 17-year-old boy is charged with murder in a 2018 fatal shooting in Austin on the West Side.

Dangelo Jackson, of Jeffery Manor, was arrested Tuesday in his neighborhood after police identified him as the alleged shooter who killed 19-year-old Antuajn Hatter, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Hatter was shot in his body multiple times about 7:05 p.m. Nov. 27, 2018, in the 100 block of North Laramie Avenue, authorities. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead.

Jackson is due in court later Wednesday.