A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in connection with an armed carjacking in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

The teenager was identified as the person who took a car at gunpoint from a 27-year-old woman April 12 in the 9800 block of South Halsted Street, according to Chicago police.

He is facing one felony count of vehicular carjacking.

The 17-year-old is expected in court Wednesday.