Chicago man charged with murder of 17-year-old girl on West Side

An 18-year-old man was charged with murder in the death of a teenage girl last weekend in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was found unresponsive around 1:17 p.m. on Saturday inside a residence in the 1200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the victim as Chiyenne Washington. Her cause of death has been ruled a homicide by asphyxia and assault, officials said.

Micahel Cunningham was arrested Monday in the same block where the murder took place, which is also listed as his home address. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Cunningham has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.