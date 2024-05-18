Man who died after water rescue at 31st Street Beach identified

Update (May 19):

A man who died after being rescued from Lake Michigan at a local beach has been identified.

Jose Torres, 37, was pronounced deceased at the University of Chicago Hospital on Saturday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

He was rescued Saturday at 31st Street Beach just after 6 p.m. Further details on the rescue haven't been released.

Original:

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.