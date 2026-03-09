Man dies after being rescued from blaze in suburban Fox Lake: officials

The Brief A 52-year-old man died after being rescued from his burning residence Monday morning in Fox Lake. The fire was reported at 7:15 a.m. in a multifamily building on State Park Road. The unit sustained significant damage and was declared uninhabitable; other residents were allowed to return.



A man is dead after firefighters rescued him from a residential fire in suburban Fox Lake on Monday morning, officials said.

What we know:

The fire was reported at 7:15 a.m. in a unit of a multifamily residential building in the 6800 block of State Park Road.

When officers arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from an end unit, according to Fox Lake police.

Firefighters from the Fox Lake Fire Protection District found a 52-year-old man inside the unit while extinguishing the blaze. He was taken to Northwestern McHenry Hospital, where he later died, officials said.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office is scheduled to perform an autopsy Tuesday. The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

What's next:

Officials said the building was deemed safe for other residents to return to their units.

The unit where the fire started sustained significant fire and smoke damage and was declared uninhabitable.