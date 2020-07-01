18 shot, 1 killed, Tuesday in Chicago

Eighteen people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The 26-year-old and 54-year-old were on the sidewalk about 3:07 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 26th Street when someone approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The younger man was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

The 54-year-old was taken to the same hospital in fair condition with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, a 3-year-old girl was shot while she was outside in West Englewood, authorities said.

The girl was struck by a bullet in the chest before 8 p.m. near 70th Street and Damen Avenue, police and fire officials said.

The girl was in a yard or on a porch when she was hit by shots fired from a vehicle, police said. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in “critical but stable” condition.

Four people were in good condition after being shot at a Near North Side gas station.

They were sitting in a vehicle in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue about 12:40 a.m. when someone in a passing red car fired shots, police said.

The shooting happened at the Shell gas station at Orleans Street, according to a police source.

A woman, 26, was shot in her leg while a man, 28, was shot in his hand, police said. Another man, 23, was grazed on the side of his torso and a 19-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and back.

They were taken in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

The day’s most recent shooting critically wounded two men in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 11:10 p.m., the men, 27 and 43, were standing on the front porch of a residence in the 7200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when someone fired shots at them from the gangway, Chicago police said.

The 27-year-old was struck in the chest and the older man was struck in the abdomen, police said. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A person was shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The male was driving about 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of South California Avenue when someone in gray sedan pulled up and fired shots, police said.

The male was struck once in the back and drove himself to St. Anthony’s Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Earlier in the evening, a 15-year-old boy was shot in West Englewood on the South Side.

He was in the 7100 block of South Honore Street about 7:04 p.m. when a black-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The teen was struck in the leg and buttocks, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 26-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in the neck in Roseland on the Far South Side.

He was in front of a home about 5:52 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Parnell Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak lawn in fair condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot earlier Tuesday afternoon in Marquette Park on the South Side.

He was in a vehicle about 4:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of West 71st Street when someone driving alongside him unleashed gunfire, police said. The man was struck in the hand, back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

Tuesday morning, a man was shot and critically wounded while arguing with someone in West Englewood.

The 34-year-old was in a dispute with a 20-year-old man who took out a gun and shot him in the abdomen and both legs, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened about 9 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 70th Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At least four other people were wounded in citywide shootings.

Six people were shot, three of them fatally, on Monday.