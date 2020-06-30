Girl, 3, shot in the chest on Chicago's South Side

A 3-year-old girl was shot in the chest Tuesday night on Chicago’s South Side.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. at Damen and 70th in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The young girl was in a yard or on a porch when she was hit by shots fired from a vehicle, police said.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in “critical but stable” condition, Chicago police said.

Police are investigating whether the girl’s shooting was related to an incident less than 30 minutes earlier when a 15-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire less than a half-mile away.

No further details were immediately available.

Advertisement

In the last week, six Chicago children have been killed by gun violence.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.