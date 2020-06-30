6 shot, 3 fatally, Monday in Chicago

Six people were shot, three of them fatally, Monday in Chicago.

A 36-year-old woman was shot and killed in a motel in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side, police said.

She was inside a motel room with a 64-year-old man about 11 a.m. when someone knocked on the door, entered and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman died at the scene with a gunshot wound to her head, police said.

The shooting happened at the Esquire Motel, 6145 N. Elston Ave., according to a law enforcement.

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

He was walking about 2:22 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Whipple Street when a male suspect approached him and shot him in the face and leg, police said.

A man was killed in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 22-year-old was found inside a home with gunshot wounds to his chin and face at 12:39 a.m. in the 900 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to police.

Joseph Gist, who lived in Humboldt Park, was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Details about the shooting remain unknown as police have not located any witnesses.

In non-fatal shootings, a 17-year-old boy was among two shot in South Shore.

He and 18-year-old man were in front of a home about 8:37 p.m. on East 75th Street when they heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

The teen was shot in the back, and the 18-year-old was hit in the calf, police said. Both are in good condition.

A teenage boy was shot and wounded afternoon in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The 15-year-old was shot in the abdomen and arm about 2:25 p.m. on the street on South University Avenue, Chicago police said.

Paramedics took him to Comer Children’s Hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Merritt initially said the teen was seriously wounded, but police later said he was in good condition.

Monday’s shootings come after a weekend where 65 people were shot, 18 of them killed citywide.