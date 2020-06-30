4 shot while sitting in vehicle at gas station on the Near North Side

Four people were shot Tuesday morning while they were sitting in a parked vehicle at a gas station on the Near North Side.

About 12:40 a.m. the four people were sitting in a vehicle at a gas station in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue, when someone inside a red sedan fired shots before fleeing, Chicago police said.

A 26-year-old woman was struck in her left leg and a 28-year-old man was struck in the hand, police said. A 23-year-old man was grazed by a bulled on the right side of his torso and a 19-year-old man was struck in the stomach and back.

All four were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and are in good condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.