18-year-old man charged as second offender in January 2020 murder: Police

article

An 18-year-old Chicago man has been charged with one count of first degree murder in the January 2020 death of a 26-year-old man, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said Neal Reginald, of Chicago, was arrested Thursday in the 800 block of West 77th Street. Reginald has been identified by police as a participant in the Jan. 2, 2020 shooting death of the 26-year-old man in the 6900 block of South Michigan.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Reginald was placed into custody, and is set to appear in central bond court, 2600 S. California, Friday.

Police did not identify the man of the victim. No additional information is available at this time.